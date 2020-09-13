Cash-in-transit suspect nabbed a year later after robbery – Hawks

A cash-in-transit robber sought by authorities was finally arrested, the Hawks said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old suspect, who was also allegedly linked to a cash-in-transit robbery in Rustenburg in July 2019, was arrested on Friday in Hillbrow, Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

Rikhotso said a multi-pronged operation led by the Hawks’ Rustenburg National Priority Violent Crime Unit and assisted by members of National Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Special Law Enforcement Unit, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, National CIT Task Team and Johannesburg Flying Squad, led to the apprehension “of a highly sought suspect”.

Rikhotso said that in the 2019 robbery, the heavily armed suspects allegedly used two vehicles to force an armoured vehicle to a halt at the intersections of Fatima Bayat and Bosch streets in Rustenburg.

“They then used explosives to blow open the safes of the armoured vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is expected to appear at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.