Two men arrested after stabbing man to death, setting him on fire in KZN

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man, hacked him with a bush knife before setting his house on fire in King Dinizulu township, Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal police say.

According to the police, on Thursday, the man’s relatives saw the house was on fire and heard his cries.

They managed to get him out of the burning house, but “he was pronounced dead at the scene”, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said that, after a case of murder and arson was opened at the Eshowe police station, they managed to arrest two men.

“Police also recovered cellphones belonging to the deceased from one of the suspects on 11 September 2020,” she added.

The men – aged 26 and 31 – will be charged with murder and arson. They are expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

