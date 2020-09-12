Three arrested for Thandeka Mdeliswa’s murder

According to the police, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Friday in connection with the murder, as well as two other suspects – aged 24 and 29 – for unlawful possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said they had been informed that Mdeliswa had heard a squabble between her brother and two men.

“She then went out to investigate the problem, whereupon getting closer, one of the men snatched a firearm from his friend and shot her,” said Hlathi.

He said that the two men then fled the scene. Police and medical personnel were immediately summoned and Mdleliswa was taken to hospital, but unfortunately died on Saturday, 5 September.

Mdleliswa played the role of Khanya Hlophe in the television soapie Ikani .

The three suspects will appear at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“We are glad that the suspects have been arrested, including the alleged murderer,” Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said.

“We also believe that at least the arrest will bring comfort to the family, as they will be able to find closure on the matter,” Zuma added.

