16 EFF members get urgent bail hearing after Clicks protest arrests

According to the EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego, on Friday, they had received an urgent notice from the Western Cape High Court, saying that the 16 members who were arrested during a Clicks protest at the Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch should appear on Saturday.

“We received an urgent application, saying that we should appear today,” Xego told News24 on Saturday.

The group was arrested on Thursday during four days of protests over a TRESemmé advert that depicted a black woman’s hair as “dry and damaged” and a white woman’s hair as “normal”.

They were arrested for allegedly contravening a court order, and were expected to make their first appearance in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said he was unaware that the case would no longer be heard on Monday, however, if the EFF had received an urgent bail application from the High Court, it was possible that they would appear on Saturday.

