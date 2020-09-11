16 arrested during EFF Clicks protest in Stellenbosch to spend the weekend in prison

The 16 people arrested during a Clicks protest in Stellenbosch’s Eikestad Mall will spend the weekend in jail after the docket for their case did not arrive in court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case at the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court would be held on Monday.

The group were arrested on Thursday during four days of protests over a TRESemme advertisement, which depicted a black woman’s hair as “damaged” and a white woman’s hair as “normal”.

The EFF called on its members to protest outside Clicks stores on the grounds that the advertisement was racist, and struck at the heart of black people’s dignity.

Clicks apologised, and said it would take action against staff members involved.

It removed the advertisement and conceded it was racist.

Following a meeting on Thursday with the product’s manufacturer, Unilever, the EFF regarded the matter as closed.

However, the 16 arrested on Thursday were not off the hook.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego complained about the timing of the verification of the accused’s addresses for the purposes of their bail application.

“They only started today,” charged Xego.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said on Thursday the 16 were arrested for the alleged contravention of a court order.

Clicks applied on Monday for an order to prevent the planned protests, but were dismissed with costs. They made a second bid and were granted an order prohibiting the intimidation and harassment of staff and shoppers.

