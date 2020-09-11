Man arrested after wife’s body found buried in shallow grave in Cape Town

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after his wife’s body was found buried in a shallow grave next to a river in Greenville, Durbanville on Tuesday.

A passerby discovered the 35-year-old woman’s body after seeing her feet sticking out of the ground.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being investigated after her body was discovered.

The Daily Voice reported that the man may have been having an affair which his wife found out about.

However, the police said the exact cause of her death and the motive are yet to be established.

It is believed that the suspect had told his neighbours that his wife had gone missing on Sunday.

“The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday and he is due in court on [Friday],” Traut said.

