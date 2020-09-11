Hawks swoop on alleged killer of Durban metro cop

The alleged killer of Durban metro cop, Captain Dumisani Zondi, has been arrested by the Hawks, the eThekwini metro said on Friday.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda applauded the KwaZulu-Natal wing of the Hawks “for the swift arrest of the alleged killer”.

Zondi was killed on Wednesday, 26 August, at Montclair after intervening when he saw people drinking in public.

The suspect, who was on the run, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in uMzimkhulu.

Kaunda commended the Hawks for their “sterling work”.

“As the municipality, we are still in deep pain for the killing of our outstanding police officer. Like a true soldier, Zondi died with his boots on.”

Kaunda said Zondi’s loss will leave a “permanent scar” at the metro police, “as he was one of our outstanding and dedicated officers”.

“The mere fact that he was killed when he was not even on duty is an indication that he was a true police officer that [sic] will not turn a blind eye when seeing wrong, even when no one is watching.”

He called for justice for Zondi.

“We hope that justice will be served and that the arrest of his alleged killer will mark the beginning of a healing process for the family,” said Kaunda.

