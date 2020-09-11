Free State man stabbed to death in suspected gang fight

A 24-year-old man was killed in a suspected gang fight on an open field in Meloding, near Virginia, according to Free State police.

Pule Klaas was accosted by a group of men on Thursday at about 08:10, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said. Klaas was with his friends at the time of the incident.

“A fierce fight broke [out] between the groups and Pule Klaas was stabbed multiple times in the upper body,” he said.

Klaas was declared dead at the scene. A search led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy.

In a separate incident, Makhele said at least 12 people, aged 15 to 32, were arrested in connection with gang wars.

They will appear in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.