Bodies of three men found on Free State farm

Free State police are investigating three cases of murder following the discovery of the bodies of three men at a farm in Fouriesburg, near to the Caledonspoort Port of entry between Lesotho and South Africa.

A farm employee discovered the bodies on Thursday at about 16:30, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said on Friday.

Police were called to the scene and found two bodies at the farm and the third in a river, he said.

“The body in the river was found with a rock at the back of the head. Knobkerries suspected to have been used to kill victims, were seized from the scene,” Makhele added.

“According to the witness, [the] victims were seen at about 12:30 the same day with three police officers alleged to be from Lesotho and they were apparently following information about stock theft that occurred in Lesotho.

“All the victims are Lesotho citizens and they are estimated to be between the ages of 24 and 40.”

The motive for the killing is not yet clear.

Anyone who has information can contact Captain Mojabeng Mokoena on 082 446 1001, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send information via the My SAPS app.

