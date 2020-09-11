Video: Protest in Polokwane after Ocean Basket owner, her mother found stabbed

The owner of two Ocean Basket seafood restaurants in Polokwane, Limpopo, and her mother were found stabbed to death on Thursday evening after they had been abducted earlier.

Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police in Polokwane had launched a search for the suspects who had abducted and subsequently allegedly killed the two women on Thursday.

Deacon murders: Review journalist, Umpha Manenzhe is outside Mall of the North where people have gathered to share their last respects for Lizette Deacon, owner of #OceanBasket, and her mother, Hettie. #DeconMurders #Polokwane pic.twitter.com/l8JZE9Lj5W — Polokwane Review (@PolokwaneReview) September 11, 2020

“It is alleged that the victims’ neighbour went to visit them just after 18:00 [on Thursday] night but was shocked when he found blood traces in the house and the occupants missing. The police were called and a search operation was immediately launched.”

Mojapelo said the bodies of the women were found with several stab wounds, tied inside their motor vehicle, which was found abandoned along the R37 road next to the Kushcke off-ramp.

Owners of Ocean Basket franchises in Polokwane Lizette Deacon aged 55 and her mother Hettie Deacon aged 70, were killed in their home at Welgelegen next to the Cycad shopping center in Polokwane last night. PM #WelgelegenMurder ????supplied pic.twitter.com/cUu9ysrNL3 — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) September 11, 2020

“The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage but robbery cannot be ruled out,” Mojapelo said.

Cases of two counts of murder and house robbery have been opened.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Linkie Mathebula on 064 756 8218 or call 08600 10111.

Comments were rolling in on social media as the news came in that the two women’s bodies had been found.

Ocean Basket owners in a Polokwane murdered. May they RIP. So sad what has become of our country. #voetsekanc https://t.co/JXvN3m37u9 — Chong Wong (@CorruptionBeat) September 11, 2020

These poor ladies (and many others) never had a chance thanks to a completely useless ruling party and their ineffective govt who are more concerned with stealing than protecting people. #VoetsekANC #VoetsekANCVoetsek #voetsekancfriday https://t.co/9vTDNPmvmQ — geek_ink_media (@geekinkmedia1) September 11, 2020

This country. But let’s fight ‘racist’ hair adverts. https://t.co/zsG4s6eD9Y — DJFlatWhite (@DJFlatWhite) September 11, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.