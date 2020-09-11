Crime 11.9.2020 12:58 pm

Video: Protest in Polokwane after Ocean Basket owner, her mother found stabbed

News24 Wire
Video: Protest in Polokwane after Ocean Basket owner, her mother found stabbed

The owner of two Ocean Basket seafood restaurants in Polokwane, Limpopo, Lizette Deacon, right, was found stabbed with her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70. Picture: Twitter / @DerLydia

Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

The owner of two Ocean Basket seafood restaurants in Polokwane, Limpopo, and her mother were found stabbed to death on Thursday evening after they had been abducted earlier.

Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother, Hettie Deacon, 70, were reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police in Polokwane had launched a search for the suspects who had abducted and subsequently allegedly killed the two women on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the victims’ neighbour went to visit them just after 18:00 [on Thursday] night but was shocked when he found blood traces in the house and the occupants missing. The police were called and a search operation was immediately launched.”

Mojapelo said the bodies of the women were found with several stab wounds, tied inside their motor vehicle, which was found abandoned along the R37 road next to the Kushcke off-ramp.

“The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage but robbery cannot be ruled out,” Mojapelo said.

Cases of two counts of murder and house robbery have been opened.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Linkie Mathebula on 064 756 8218 or call 08600 10111.

Comments were rolling in on social media as the news came in that the two women’s bodies had been found.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition