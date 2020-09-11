Taxi driver alleged murder case of 18-year-old pupil postponed

A 25-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for the alleged murder of an 18-year-old pupil of East Bank High School in Alexandra.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, two days after the pupil’s body was allegedly found with gunshot wounds on the upper body.

According to Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, on Sunday police were called to the scene where the victim’s body was.

Peters alleged an on-scene inspection by cops found that the victim had been shot on the upper body and paramedics certified her dead on the scene.

At the time the body was unknown and a murder case was being investigated.

“Meanwhile on the same day, a boy who was playing in the park picked up a handbag which belongs to his sister. He took the bag home and his mother found in it an identity document of her 18-year old daughter who had left home the previous day to visit a relative.

“The mother immediately rushed to the Alexandra police station to report this development. The unknown deceased young woman whose body was found earlier, was identified by the mother as her 18-year old daughter, a learner at East Bank High School,” Peters alleged.

Preliminary evidence linked the 25-year-old to the murder and he was then immediately arrested, Peters said.

The suspect appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where his case was postponed for further investigation.

He remains in custody.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.