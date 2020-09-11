WATCH: Biker kills man in point-blank head shot at Gordon’s Bay eatery

WARNING: Contains graphic footage that may upset some viewers.

South Africans have taken to social media in shock after a biker killed a man who was sitting at Talla’s Tavern in Gordon’s Bay just before 3pm on Thursday.

The incident, caught on camera, appears to be a hit.

In footage that has been circulating on social media, the biker parks his bike on the roadside opposite the establishment, gets off and casually crosses the road with his helmet on towards the target.

The footage shows the biker taking out his gun, shooting the victim, before running back to his bike and riding away.

The victim reportedly succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Watch the video shared by Yusuf Abramjee below:

Male shot at Tallas Tavern Gordonsbay Beach Road, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/g0N3ZFACDJ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 10, 2020

According to Suburban Control Centre on Facebook, the suspect is still at large and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

