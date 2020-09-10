Crime 10.9.2020 08:36 pm

Case of alleged kidnappers linked to international extremism and kidnapping syndicate postponed

News24 Wire
Case of alleged kidnappers linked to international extremism and kidnapping syndicate postponed

Photo: iStock

It later emerged the men were also linked to another kidnapping of a businessman in the presence of his wife and sister-in-law on 26 January.

The court case of three men with suspected links to an international extremism and kidnapping syndicate has been postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Ricardo Uzair Sasman, Muhammed Waseem Mullah and Lebogang Gift Mamabolo face charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, News24 reported.

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole previously told News24 the men were allegedly linked to an international extremism and kidnapping syndicate.

Their case was postponed to 15 October for more investigations to be conducted, the prosecutor in the case said.

News24 previously reported the three were allegedly linked to the kidnapping a 72-year-old businessman.

The man was allegedly held captive from 2 to 20 July. His captives demanded millions in ransom money and withdrew thousands from his bank account, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It later emerged the men were also linked to another kidnapping of a businessman in the presence of his wife and sister-in-law on 26 January.

The three were arrested in Kliprivier, where the police discovered rifles and pistols hidden underground, military training gear, kidnapping video footage and other evidence.

Sitole previously told News24 some of the weapons recovered were identified in videos of the Melville shooting which took place on New Year’s morning at Poppy’s Restaurant as well as extremism and kidnapping cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition