Police to probe shooting during Clicks protest in Kempton Park

Members of the EFF protest outside the Clicks store in Mall of Africa, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

No injuries were reported and there were no arrests, pending further investigation.

The police are investigating a shooting during an EFF protest near Clicks at Norkem Corner Mall in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the police in Norkem Park responded to the incident at the mall on Mooi River Road when an EFF protester was allegedly assaulted by mall security staff.

“It is reported that a scuffle broke out between the protesters and mall security as security attempted to get the protesters to leave the mall,” added Peters.

“Police will investigate the allegations that a shot was fired during the scuffle as per a spent cartridge that was retrieved from the scene.”

A video of the altercation shows a group of people being corralled out of the mall by the police and security guards. Near the entrance, a man is seen lying on the ground as somebody sets upon him. A shot is heard, and people start screaming and running.

The EFF has been closing Clicks shops this week after an advertisement that it and many others consider racist, comparing black women’s hair as “damaged” and white women’s hair as “normal” was posted on its website.

