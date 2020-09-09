Crime 9.9.2020 07:17 pm

Four men accused of killing cop and robbing prosecutor to face trial

The men appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where their case was postponed until 12 October.

The trial of four men accused of killing a police officer and robbing a prosecutor is expected to start next year.

Patrick Amian Samuel, 27, Denalo Dearling, 26, Cheslyn Layton Solomons, 25 and Marcel Blaine Ephraim, 24, face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as the possession of a firearm and ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on that day, the case would be formally transferred to the High Court in Palm Ridge for trial which was set down for 12 to 24 April 2021.

Mahanjana added the accused were also warned to have their lawyers present in court on 12 October.

They will remain in custody.

It is alleged that in April this year, the accused were robbing a public prosecutor when they noticed a police car driving towards them. They alleged fired at the vehicle and a police officer was shot and later died in hospital.

