EFF MP Kenny Motsamai arrested during Clicks protests

EFF MP Kenny Motsamai was among the 10 people who were arrested during Clicks protests.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Motsamai was arrested on Tuesday at Everton Mall and was later that evening released on R500 bail.

He is expected to appear at the Sedibeng Magistrate’s Court on 14 September, Naidoo said.

Motsamai has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, he said.

Those arrested were arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property, following protests against Click stores initiated by the party.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said he had not received any report from within the party of an EFF MP that was arrested and so could not confirm their identity.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele urged the police to continue with stamping out criminality during all anti-Clicks protests.

The ministry of police called on police officers to continue to ensure the safety of customers, staff members and property.

Cele denounced the acts of vandalism and malicious damage to property at various businesses, including a Clicks store that was petrol bombed in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Cele said the advert that sparked the public outrage must be condemned from all quarters.

“The genesis of this advert is glaring racism that is shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people can’t go unabated,” the minister said.

However, Cele cautioned against the damaging of property as an act of protest against the advert.

The police minister also noted the investigation of a case of pointing of a firearm in Port Elizabeth. It is alleged that a 52-year-old woman pointed a firearm at EFF members staging a picket inside a mall in Walmer Park.

“Police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I’m encouraged that officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in the affected areas,” Cele said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.