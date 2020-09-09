Crime 9.9.2020 09:58 am

Lawyer arrested, released on warning for allegedly smuggling drugs, cellphone to client in police cells

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the arrest.

A Limpopo lawyer was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to smuggle drugs and a cellphone to an awaiting-trial prisoner at the Mahwelereng police station, near Mokopane, Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Piet Motshitshi Kekana, a lawyer attached to one of the local law firms in the area, allegedly arrived at the police station at about 11.30am, wanting to consult one of the inmates who was due to appear in court.

“A police officer became suspicious of the bag the lawyer was carrying and called her male colleague to search it. When her colleague arrived and conducted the search, a cellphone, dagga and sachets of nyaope were found in his possession, packaged in a plastic bag.”

Kekana appeared in the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of drugs. He was released on a warning and his case was postponed to 27 November for further investigation.

“The vigilance and alertness of the policewoman on duty at the time the suspect attempted to smuggle drugs into our police cells is commendable and must be sustained at all detention facilities,” said Ledwaba.

