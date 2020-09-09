North West woman allegedly kills boyfriend’s lover in suspected love triangle drama

A suspected love triangle led to the death of a woman near Brits in the North West on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, a 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Christinah Ditsele.

“The suspect was apprehended on Monday at Cyferskuil village near Brits after she [allegedly] stabbed Ditsele with a knife [in] the chest.

“It is alleged the suspect had an argument with her 22-year-old boyfriend, accusing him of cheating [on her] with the victim.”

The woman then allegedly left her boyfriend on the street and came back later, carrying a knife, which prompted him to flee.

“It is alleged that the suspect then saw Ditsele whom she grabbed, pushed to the ground and stabbed in the chest. Ditsele was transported to the Kutlwanong clinic, where she was certified dead.

The 27-year-old woman was apprehended and charged with murder.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena urged members of the community to solve their differences amicably rather that resorting to violence.

