Crime 7.9.2020 09:01 am

Woman shot and killed in car in Cape Town

News24 Wire
Woman shot and killed in car in Cape Town

Image: iStock.

SABC has identified the woman as Shakeena Karriem.

A woman died after she was shot while sitting in a car in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the 25-year-old woman was sitting in a car in Bracken Street when she was shot in the head.

SABC has identified the woman as Shakeena Karriem.

“According to information, police attended to the complaint at the address and were informed that a 25-year-old female was shot and transported to hospital where she died on her arrival,” Rwexana said.

“The victim sustained gunshot wound to her head. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and the motive is yet to be determined. No one has been arrested at this stage. Police detectives are following up on leads in an effort to arrest the perpetrators.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition