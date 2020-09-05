Manhunt launched for Limpopo petrol station shooters

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for two people who allegedly shot and killed a motorist at a petrol station outside Tzaneen.

The victim – who was in the company of three men – was driving a vehicle in Letsitele outside Tzaneen when he stopped at a petrol station on Friday at around 17:30. The three men alighted and went into the shop, leaving the victim at the car.

“A white Mazda 2, registration numbers YVP 854 GP, with two occupants arrived. They then started shooting at the deceased several times and sped off,” police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

When police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old victim, later identified as Difference Khosa, died instantly, Mojapelo said.

The three passengers were not injured.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and anyone with information… is requested to contact Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181, Sergeant Mokako Maake on 072 917 2425 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

