Polokwane municipal employee accused of running over law enforcement officer denied bail

A 36-year-old Polokwane municipal employee, who is accused of running over a law enforcement officer several times, has been denied bail.

Walter Madubanya appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after he allegedly killed the officer and damaged seven vehicles.

Madubanya reportedly locked himself inside a municipal truck on 7 August and started manifesting violent behaviour, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“He was allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon and threatened anyone who came closer. When other employees tried to find out what was going on, he suddenly started driving the truck and in the process, running over a 55-year-old municipal law enforcement officer several times, seriously injuring him,” said Ngoepe.

When police officers arrived on the scene, Madubanya allegedly swerved the truck and hit seven motor vehicles that were parked on the premises, including two police vehicles.

“He lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the building and got injured,” said Ngoepe.

The injured officer was hospitalised and later died.

The accused has been charged with murder and malicious damage to property. He is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

