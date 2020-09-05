Courts 5.9.2020 01:43 pm

Polokwane municipal employee accused of running over law enforcement officer denied bail

News24 Wire
Polokwane municipal employee accused of running over law enforcement officer denied bail

Image: iStock

Walter Madubanya appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after he allegedly killed the officer and damaged seven vehicles.

A 36-year-old Polokwane municipal employee, who is accused of running over a law enforcement officer several times, has been denied bail.

Walter Madubanya appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after he allegedly killed the officer and damaged seven vehicles.

Madubanya reportedly locked himself inside a municipal truck on 7 August and started manifesting violent behaviour, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“He was allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon and threatened anyone who came closer. When other employees tried to find out what was going on, he suddenly started driving the truck and in the process, running over a 55-year-old municipal law enforcement officer several times, seriously injuring him,” said Ngoepe.

When police officers arrived on the scene, Madubanya allegedly swerved the truck and hit seven motor vehicles that were parked on the premises, including two police vehicles.

“He lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the building and got injured,” said Ngoepe.

The injured officer was hospitalised and later died.

The accused has been charged with murder and malicious damage to property. He is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics I’m lucky to be alive – Bester

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Masina clarifies ‘media lies’, EFF threatens action against Clicks and load shedding

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records biggest drop in cases

Load Shedding Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

Environment Capsized ship that killed 6,000 cows renews calls to halt live animal exports 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition