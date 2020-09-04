Crime 4.9.2020 07:01 pm

Durban teacher in court for allegedly raping 15-year-old school girl

News24 Wire
He was remanded until 29 October.

A Durban school teacher who has allegedly raped a 15-year-old school girl since 2019 has appeared at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

According to police, the matter came to light after the teenager’s guardian had found her with a new cellphone earlier this year.

“Upon questioning the victim about the cellphone, she stated that the suspect, who is a family friend, had given her the cellphone,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

When the guardian inspected the phone, she saw messages that the accused had been sending to the victim.

The matter was then reported to police, following which the victim revealed she had been raped by the man since 2019.

The 44-year-old teacher was arrested on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape.

He was remanded until 29 October.

