Cop accused of raping friend’s girlfriend at party set to apply for bail

The policeman accused of the rape of his friend’s girlfriend at a party in Cape Town intends applying for bail next week.

The constable and another man are accused of raping the woman who had gone to sleep in her boyfriend’s room during a party in Delft.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) alleged earlier this week that she woke up to find the policeman on top of her, raping her, and pushed him away.

However, when she reached for her phone to report the attack, another man who was in the room also raped her.

Her screams and cries for help were not heard by the revellers upstairs in the house on Saturday.

The policeman and the civilian were arrested – on Sunday and Monday respectively – but they had both been beaten up to the extent that the policeman was not in a fit state to attend court earlier.

Both will return to the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 8 September to apply for bail.

Ipid is also conducting an investigation into the matter.

Asked whether the policeman had been suspended, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that the matter had not been finalised in court yet, however, internal disciplinary processes are under way.

