Crime 4.9.2020 12:20 pm

Man arrested after four-year-old nephew found beheaded

Citizen reporter
Man arrested after four-year-old nephew found beheaded

Image: iStock.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the deceased together with his seven-year-old sister were left in their uncle’s care by their grandmother who went to town to collect her grant.

The management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have expressed their shock and dismay following the murder of a four-year-old boy at Xolobe administrative Area, Tsomo, EasternCape, whose body was found beheaded.

Police said the 37-year-old uncle of the boy has been arrested following the gruesome discovery of the body.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said according to information police received on Thursday, 3 September, the deceased together with his seven-year-old sister were left in their uncle’s care by their grandmother who went to town to collect her grant.

“The uncle forced the seven-year-old to go to school while the four-year-old stayed behind. Upon arrival back from school, she found the body of her brother covered with a cloth, already dead.

“Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, members made a gruesome discovery – they found the beheaded body of the boy,” Mdleleni said.

Mdleleni said after searching the premises, police found the boy’s head hanging from a tree.

“A case murder was opened and the uncle, 37, arrested and he will appear before Tsomo Magistrate’s Court on Monday 7 September,” Mdleleni said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: Man kidnaps, kills ex-girlfriend’s baby and commits suicide

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Family of five killed by gang in Emaxesibeni 27.8.2020
Cele confirms Ipid found no foul play in Mthwalume suicide 26.8.2020
Man sentenced to life for murder of 12-year-old Athlone boy during drug purchase 26.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition