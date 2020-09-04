Man arrested after four-year-old nephew found beheaded

The management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have expressed their shock and dismay following the murder of a four-year-old boy at Xolobe administrative Area, Tsomo, EasternCape, whose body was found beheaded.

Police said the 37-year-old uncle of the boy has been arrested following the gruesome discovery of the body.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said according to information police received on Thursday, 3 September, the deceased together with his seven-year-old sister were left in their uncle’s care by their grandmother who went to town to collect her grant.

“The uncle forced the seven-year-old to go to school while the four-year-old stayed behind. Upon arrival back from school, she found the body of her brother covered with a cloth, already dead.

“Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, members made a gruesome discovery – they found the beheaded body of the boy,” Mdleleni said.

Mdleleni said after searching the premises, police found the boy’s head hanging from a tree.

“A case murder was opened and the uncle, 37, arrested and he will appear before Tsomo Magistrate’s Court on Monday 7 September,” Mdleleni said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

