Man kidnaps, kills ex-girlfriend’s baby and commits suicide

Police in the Free State have said that a 20-month-old baby who was kidnapped on Sunday has been found dead as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped the baby.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said a manhunt for Chepete Petrus Mngomezulu, 33, and baby Bokamoso came to an end on Friday when their bodies were found in Vrede Farm in the Petrus Steyn District.

Makhele said Chabete was accused of kidnapping twenty months old Bokamoso Blessing Mpembe from her mother’s place of residence following a dispute with the mother in the midnight of Sunday, 30 August.

“The mother Khorny and Chepete were ex-lovers and Chapete took the child when the mother went to neighbours to seek assistance after he assaulted her.

“Information was followed and Chepete was found hanging from the roof at one of the houses at a farm where he was an employee whilst Bokamoso’s body was found between the trees not far from the house where Chepete’s body was found.

“At this stage, it is unknown how Bokamoso died, police are waiting for post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of Bokamoso’s death.

“An inquest and murder case has been registered for further investigated.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

