Security guard shot dead in Mitchells Plain robbery

A Fidelity security guard was shot dead during a robbery in the Game Promendate in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, the security guard was among those collecting money at the promenade when they were approached by unknown men.

“The one Fidelity Security was shot and died on scene. Unknown amount of cash was taken. Suspects fled the scene in unknown vehicles,” Muridili said.

News24 previously reported on Thursday that a security guard was killed in a hail of bullets at a Cape Town shopping centre.

The Western Cape police commissioner’s officer said a manhunt was under way for the killers, who had opened fire on the cash-in-transit vehicle at a retail centre in Welgelegen that morning.

The security guard had been waiting for his colleagues to fetch cash from a store. He was shot and apparently tried to escape.

In the process, he crashed through a nearby residential home and, having sustained many bullet wounds, died from his injuries.

Another security guard was shot and wounded.

