‘Breakthrough’ expected in murder of Raffertys on KZN farm – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he believed police were working towards a breakthrough in apprehending the murderers of a couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty, on their farm in Normandien near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the minister met with organised community policing and farming structures, which called for better implementation of the Renewed National Rural Safety Plan.

Cele assured the community of Normandien that the current rural safety strategy in the area will be revised.

Cele visited the area following the murder of the couple.

Unknown attackers shot the farm owner, Glen, 63, and his wife, Vida, 60, as well as their dog, according to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The reviewed strategy, which was launched in 2019, was aimed at looking at a holistic approach to rural safety that included collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society.

Cele assured residents of the farming community there will be a shift of resources to identified areas in order to enhance safety in the area.

“We have committed ourselves to engage with this community and map out a broader strategy that talks to the challenges identified here. We must see if the cars and personnel that are servicing this area are enough and what role the community can play in bringing about security, not just for famers but for everyone living here.”

While in Normandien, Cele also visited the family of the Raffertys.

Cele told the family he believed police were working towards a breakthrough in the case.

“The report I’ve received indicates that the investigators are following up on strong leads. Overall, the police have made significant progress in bringing those allegedly behind similar attacks around the KZN north farming area to book. Since last year, seven such attacks took place and the police have made arrests in all the cases,” Cele said.

