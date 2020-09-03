Crime 3.9.2020 09:31 am

Former lawyer accused of stealing Road Accident Fund money from client

News24 Wire
The victim was a cyclist who was knocked over by a truck in March 1998 and is now living with a disability.

A former attorney based in Johannesburg appeared in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud amounting to R662,000.

The Hawks’ Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested Lwandle Fanuel Mkhonto, 48, following allegations that he misappropriated Road Accident Fund (RAF) money that was to be paid to his client.

He allegedly used the funds for personal gain.

More than R1.2 million was allegedly paid into Mkhonto’s trust account upon approval by the RAF and, in August 2008, the victim was allegedly only paid a total of R200,000 and suffered a loss of more than R600,000.

The case against Mkhonto, who has since been struck off the roll of attorneys, was postponed to 6 October. He was released on R5,000 bail.

