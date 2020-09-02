Crime 2.9.2020 05:04 pm

Newborn baby boy found abandoned on a pavement in Cape Town

The newborn baby is in a stable condition.

A newborn baby wrapped in a blanket has been found abandoned on a pavement in Surrey Estate in Cape Town.

It is alleged the infant was found on Monday by a resident who took the baby to Mowbray Maternity Hospital.

“Western Cape Government Health can confirm the male baby was brought to Mowbray Maternity Hospital at [20:45] by a Surrey Estate resident,” hospital spokesperson Natalie Watlington said.

“The newborn baby is in a stable condition,” she added.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of abandonment was opened for investigation in Manenberg on Tuesday.

She said no arrests have been made at this point.

The Daily Voice reported that CCTV footage has emerged on WhatsApp groups of an unknown woman, thought to be the mother, wandering around the area carrying a baby.

Watlington said the baby is currently still at Mowbray Maternity Hospital.

“We appeal to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact Manenberg police on 021 699 9400,” said Rwexana.

