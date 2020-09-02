13 Tshwane metro police officers suspended

Thirteen Tshwane metro police members have been suspended following corruption allegations levelled against them in the beginning of August.

Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said internal disciplinary processes had begun after the thirteen appeared in court.

They were all released on bail ranging between R1, 000 and R5, 000 and were awaiting further court appearances, Mahamba said

The disciplinary process led to the accused officials being issued letters of suspension in the third week of August pending further probes into the matter.

The metro viewed these offences in a serious light and will continue to deal corruption among its members.

More arrests cannot be ruled out, says Mahamba, who encouraged people to come forward to report corruption.

