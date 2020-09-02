Philippi dad sentenced to life in prison for raping his teenage daughter

A 46-year-old man from Philippi East in Cape Town has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Western Cape police management said it welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Wynberg Regional Court to the man for raping his teenage daughter on 11 August 2017, in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata commended the investigation team for a thorough investigation that led to the conviction and sentencing of the accused.

“As the conviction and sentence come towards the end of the Women’s Month, one hopes it will serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators of gender-based violence,” Matakata said.

