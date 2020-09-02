Farmworkers’ party goes awry after man kills guest in Eastern Cape

Cookhouse police arrested a 46-year-old man for murder after he allegedly stabbed 37-year-old Tollie Adams at a party on Sunday.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson, Adams was discovered with an open stab wound in the upper body at about 19:30.

“It is alleged that the deceased was seen socialising with people at a workers’ residence on a farm in Klipfontein, Cookhouse, when he was murdered.”

Rawlinson said the motive for the murder has not been established; however, the police investigation continues.

The man will appear before the Cookhouse Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

