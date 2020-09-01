Crime 1.9.2020 10:55 pm

Bloemfontein man arrested in connection with the murder of his family

News24 Wire
File image for illustration: iStock

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele says police members were alerted to a home in Raymond Mhlaba Street, Bloemfontein, and upon arrival discovered the bodies of the man’s family members.

“The deceased – a 68-year-old father, a 65-year-old mother and a 40-year-old son – were found in the bedrooms with gunshot wounds to the heads.

“A firearm, suspected to have been used in the shooting, was found on top of the mother’s body,” Makhele said.

The suspect would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Makhele added.

