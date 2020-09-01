Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested the third suspect linked to the Nathaniel Julies murder on charges of defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

The detective is also from Eldorado Park South African Police Services. He is set to appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday, said the Ipid.

Two other officers, both from the Eldorado crime prevention unit, have each been charged with murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

They were revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as Sergeant SS Nyalvane and Constable C Whiteboy.

According to the NPA, both officers will remain in police custody until 10 September for further investigation and to ensure that accused number two has legal representation.

Investigations continue.

(Additional reporting, Nica Richards)

