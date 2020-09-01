Cop and security guard arrested for armed robbery

A 34-year-old South African Police Services (SAPS) sergeant stationed at the Tshilwavhusikhu police station in Limpopo and a security guard have been arrested following an armed robbery at a filling station in Modambidzha on 13 August.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police sergeant was among more than 1 000 suspects arrested during joint operations in the province last week.

“The sergeant, who is also a detective, was arrested on Sunday morning, together with a security officer for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery,” Mojapelo said, adding that the sergeant was “positively linked” to the incident following thorough police investigations.

Mojapelo said during the armed robbery, one of three security guards delivering cash at the filling station was “suddenly accosted” allegedly by the sergeant “armed with a firearm”.

Mojapelo said the sergeant allegedly disarmed the security guard, who was part of the trio delivering cash to the filling station, of his service pistol.

“Another group of about eight suspects emerged and started shooting at the cash van. The suspects thereafter fled in a silver Toyota Hilux. A security guard aged 37, was later arrested in connection with the incident,” Mojapelo said.

He said the police sergeant is one of 1 554 suspects arrested for various crimes committed in the province over the past week.

Mojapelo said during the operations, police recovered firearms, vehicles and confiscated dagga, liquor and illicit cigarettes.

He said the suspects are facing charges ranging from murder, rape, sexual assault, stock theft, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of dagga and dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen properties, robberies, assault, burglaries, theft, shoplifting, driving under the influence of liquor, public drinking, possession of illicit cigarettes, illegal immigration, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, and road traffic acts relating to the contravention of the regulations under Disaster Management Act.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

