Ekurhuleni police visit 120 pubs, only 9 compliant with Covid-19 regulations

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said only a small number of pubs it visited over the weekend actually limited patron numbers, closed on time and abided by other Covid-19 regulations.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, officers from the metro and SAPS visited 120 pubs, of which just nine were compliant with the Disaster Management Act.

The majority had more than 50 patrons at a time and/or did not scan visitors, display control books, make sanitisers available and close their doors before 22:00.

Mokheseng said they got away with a “strong tongue lash from law enforcers” – for now.

In a weekend operation, officers arrested a total of 265 people and recovered eight stolen vehicles.

Intoxicated

Mokheseng said that, in the east, north and southern regions of the city, “intoxicated male and female motorists, between the ages of 20 and 59, had to be temporarily removed from the roadways”.

In the Actonville, Benoni, Daveyton, Duduza, Etwatwa, Springs and Tsakane areas, 53 tipsy drivers were apprehended and 16 taverns visited, Mokheseng said.

“In the northern region, 60 intoxicated motorists found in Kempton Park, Tembisa, Clayville and Olifantsfontein were locked up and 23 shebeens visited,” he added.

In the southern region, a further 26 people driving under the influence were arrested and 63 clubs were visited in Alberton, Germiston and Katlehong.

Twenty people were arrested for various crimes in Boksburg, Kempton Park and Tembisa, while eight cars reported stolen were found.

“All detainees facing charges of malicious damage to property, possession of suspected stolen property, driving while intoxicated/while under the influence of alcohol, possession and dealing in narcotics were escorted to different police stations and they are expected to appear at relevant the magistrate’s court/s soon,” Mokheseng said.

