Man accused of taking part in CIT van robbery dies in hospital

Shadrack Sabata Motan, 41, accused of taking part in a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle robbery at Mnandi Shopping Centre in Pretoria, died in hospital before his first scheduled appearance in court.

News24 previously reported that Motan was allegedly part of a group of five men who attempted to rob a CIT van.

However, a shootout between the robbers and security guards ensued, in which Motan, as well as two security guards, were injured.

Motan was recovering in hospital following the robbery, which took place earlier this month.

He was due to appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and two counts of murder.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday, Motan died at Kalafong hospital four days after the robbery.

The charges against him have subsequently been withdrawn, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

