EC police arrest 10 more suspects for killing ‘thief’ during mob attack

Ten people aged between 31 and 75 were arrested in Sada Township, Whittlesea, near Komani (formerly Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape on Friday following the murder of a 23-year-old man.

The man was allegedly forcefully taken from his home and murdered at a school on 26 August.

Earlier, nine other people were arrested after they went to the victim’s home and forcefully took him to a nearby school, where he was allegedly severely assaulted. He had been accused of theft.

Police were summoned and on arrival they found a group of people and the man, who had died as a result of the assault.

He had visible bruises on his body.

All 19 people will appear in the Whittlesea Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges ranging from murder, assault and malicious damage to property.

“These arrests must send a stern message to all those involved in criminal activities but claiming to be doing justice that police will continue to reaffirm the authority of the state and lawlessness will not be tolerated,” said Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga.

