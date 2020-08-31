Crime 31.8.2020 08:05 am

Three suspects arrested for ‘murdering’ man accused of stealing clothes from washing line

News24 Wire
The suspects would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Three suspects in Port Elizabeth, aged between 21 and 27, have been arrested following the alleged assault of a man accused of stealing clothes off their washing line.

According to a statement by police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg on Sunday, the three allegedly went to Nkosikona Mandeka’s house and demanded to see him.

“They allegedly dragged Nkosikona from his house and assaulted him,” she said.

“It was alleged that Nkosikona stole clothes from a washing line. He was taken to hospital where he later passed away due to the injuries he sustained.”

Walmer detectives opened a case of murder and arrested the three suspects.

The suspects would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Janse van Rensburg added.

