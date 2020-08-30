Fifteen more arrests made in alleged R56m police car branding scam

Another 15 people have been arrested in connection with an alleged R56 million police vehicle branding scam.

Nine of them are former or serving police officers and the remaining six are suppliers or associated suppliers.

A 16th suspect is on the run, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Sunday.

“The accused were arrested between 09:30 on [Friday and 13:30 on Saturday]. The arrests are a result of an integrated team, comprising members of the national commissioner’s task team and the NPA’s Investigating Directorate under advocate Hermione Cronje,” he said.

The latest arrests bring to 30 the number of accused arrested in the case.

This after 15 accused, including a retired police general, senior and junior officers a and suppliers, were arrested in June.

Those who were arrested over the weekend are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft.

Thereafter, they are expected to appear in court on 29 September along with those who were initially arrested.

