Crime 30.8.2020 03:27 pm

Off-duty cop murdered in Cape Town

News24 Wire
Off-duty cop murdered in Cape Town

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the police were alerted to the shooting just before 7pm in Malamba Way, Langa.

An off-duty Cape Town police officer has been shot and killed in Langa.

Sergeant Abongile Mayile, 39, was murdered on Saturday night.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the police were alerted to the shooting just before 7pm in Malamba Way, Langa.

“On their arrival, they found the member lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained,” he said.

Mayile was stationed at the Athlone police station and worked in supply chain management.

“A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks,” Van Wyk added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition