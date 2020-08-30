Businessman nabbed after allegedly stealing R270K worth of chicken

A 32-year-old Free State businessman was arrested after he was allegedly caught in possession of stolen chicken worth about R270,000.

It is suspected the chicken was stolen from a truck that was hijacked while transporting frozen chicken.

“The Serious Organised Crime Investigation [unit] received information on Thursday of suspected stolen goods that were being concealed in a well-known butchery, suspected to have [been] robbed from a hijacked Lesotho truck,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said.

The hijacked truck, worth around R450,000, was also recovered near the N8 and Verkeerdevlei Road.

“All recovered items were handed over to the lawful owners who travelled from Lesotho. The suspect will appear in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Investigations are still continuing,” said Steyn.

News24 Wire

