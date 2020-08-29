Third charge added against 2 Eldorado Park police officers in Nathaniel Julies’ death

The two police officers arrested after 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies was shot dead in Eldorado Park now face a third charge, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said on Saturday.

“As the investigation continues and IPID investigators are working tirelessly doing their detective duties, an additional third charge of possession of prohibited ammunition has been added to the initial charge,” IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

They will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and possibly for defeating the ends of justice.

The two police officers are attached to the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit.

Nathaniel, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night.

His grandfather, James, said the boy had done nothing wrong when he was shot.

Nathaniel’s father, Clint Smith, said he was called by a neighbour who told him his son had been shot by the police.

He was apparently put in a police van and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

When the family arrived, they were told the teenager had died.

His death triggered massive protests in the area.

