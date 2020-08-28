2 dead, 1 injured in KZN petrol station shooting

Two people were killed and another injured after unknown suspects opened fire at a Caltex garage in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

It’s believed that the occupants of a Mercedes Benz SUV entered the garage in Utrecht, and shot and killed the two people, wounding the other, according to WATCO Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Hank Van Vuuren.

Police confirmed that two men believed to be 30 and 40-years-old were declared dead at the scene, while the third was taken to hospital.

“It is alleged at 13:30 at Voor Street, three males were seated inside a vehicle when they were shot by unknown suspects who were travelling in [another] vehicle,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

It’s suspected that the shooting was related to taxi violence.

No arrests had been made yet.

The Utrecht police had opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.