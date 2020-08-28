Crime 28.8.2020 10:34 am

Suspects flee with cash in Vanderbijlpark CIT van bombing

Lazarus Dithagiso
The motor vehicle of the alleged suspects burned beyond recognition in the process - Photo: Lazarus Dithagiso.

Suspects escaped with an undisclosed sum of money after ramming into cash-in-transit vehicle off the Golden Highway, on the R553 just behind Arcelor-Mittal in Vanderbijlpark at around 7am on Tuesday.

The cash-in-transit vehicle was apparently travelling from Vanderbijlpark towards direction of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brendan Murudili said a cash truck with three occupants was rammed by an oncoming Mercedes Benz, the truck then overturned.

It is reported that a Mounted Police Unit that saw the accident came under a hail of bullets, but no one was injured.

Police said the members then called for backup.

The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle. After ramming the cash vehicle, the Mercedes Benz burst into flames before it was abandoned.

This is after its occupants opened fire, shooting towards the cash-in-transit vehicle.

“No arrests have been made but a police investigation is ongoing,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Gertrude Makhale.

Police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects that fled the scene to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on My SAPS App.

