Hawks arrest man who allegedly held up police station in Northern Cape

A 28-year-old man has been tracked down and arrested for an alleged attack on the Windsorton police station in the Northern Cape last year, the Hawks said on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday by the Park Road Task Team in the Free State after his picture was circulated earlier this week via the media.

In 2019, an armed gang held up officers, tied them up and escaped with two R5 rifles, four 9mm pistols and ammunition.

News24 previously reported the firearms were stolen from the station’s safe before the gang fled in a white Audi A4 with Botswana registration plates.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said it later transpired that the man and three accomplices were also allegedly involved in another armed robbery at a BP garage in Virginia, where someone was wounded after several people were robbed of their personal belongings.

Three of his accomplices have been arrested and are in custody, the Hawks said.

The 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

