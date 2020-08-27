 
 
‘What’s the point in renaming failed Anti-Corruption Task Team’

Crime 8 mins ago

A corruption watchdog has questioned the point of establishing a new investigative body in the Fusion Centre, instead of simply allowing existing bodies hamstrung by ANC factionalism to do their jobs and tackle graft.

Brian Sokutu
27 Aug 2020
07:00:35 PM
Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu Picture: Jacques Nelles

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis has described government’s new corruption “Fusion Centre” as nothing more than “a duplication” of already existing bodies, and questioned its value in the fight against graft. Conceding that rampant corruption has damaged government’s reputation, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday assured the South African public that the newly-established Fusion Centre made up of various arms of law enforcement agencies, would get to the bottom of graft cases, including dodgy multi-million-rand Covid-19 personal protective (PPE) procurement tenders. Lewis, however, says he is skeptical about the impact of the newly-established coordinating unit, composed of...

