Home affairs official arrested for fake birth certificates to foreigners

The Directorate of Priority Crime (Hawks) alongside the department of home affairs has confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old home affairs official in Mpumalanga for alleged corruption in Witbank.

Quick action by the Hawks on Wednesday, was triggered by home affairs noticing irregularities on the issuing of birth certificates to foreign nationals during an internal inspection in January this year.

An internal investigation was initiated and the suspect allegedly promised the home affairs investigator money in order to shut down the investigation.

The matter was immediately reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation unit for a way forward, which led to the suspects’ arrest after he handed over R13,000 ‘gratification’ to the investigator.

The investigation team also managed to seize identity documents, cash and other items, and the suspect is expected to appear before the eMlalahleni Magistrate’s Court facing charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act 12 of 2004.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.