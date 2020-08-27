Crime 27.8.2020 03:02 pm

Home affairs official arrested for fake birth certificates to foreigners

Gopolang Moloko
Home affairs official arrested for fake birth certificates to foreigners

File image for illustration: iStock

The suspect allegedly promised the home affairs investigator money in order to shut down the investigation.

The Directorate of Priority Crime (Hawks) alongside the department of home affairs has confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old home affairs official in Mpumalanga for alleged corruption in Witbank.

Quick action by the Hawks on Wednesday, was triggered by home affairs noticing irregularities on the issuing of birth certificates to foreign nationals during an internal inspection in January this year.

An internal investigation was initiated and the suspect allegedly promised the home affairs investigator money in order to shut down the investigation.

The matter was immediately reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation unit for a way forward, which led to the suspects’ arrest after he handed over R13,000 ‘gratification’ to the investigator.

The investigation team also managed to seize identity documents, cash and other items, and the suspect is expected to appear before the eMlalahleni Magistrate’s Court facing charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act 12 of 2004.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bushiri denies rape allegations, says Hawks ‘intimidated’ women to frame him 27.8.2020
Hawks arrest Nelson Mandela Bay official, businesswoman for alleged tender graft 21.8.2020
PICS: Hydroponic dagga lab worth millions busted in Muldersdrift 21.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2020

Courts Al Mawashi granted live export of 56k sheep by Grahamstown High Court

Celebs & viral Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition