Family of five killed by gang in Emaxesibeni

According to police, a group of unidentified suspects arrived at the house at 1am on Wednesday and called an occupant outside, then killing him with sharp objects.

Five family members were killed during a siege at their home in Phepheni location in Emaxesibeni, formerly Mount Ayliff.

The 55-year-old’s body was found in the garden with multiple injuries.

The gang then set the house on fire in which four people, including children, were sleeping.

They were all burnt to death, confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga was shocked and dismayed at the murders.

Kinana said the motive for the killing was still unknown. Police were investigating cases of murder and arson.

No arrests had been made at this stage, said Kinana.

Ntshinga had ordered the establishment of an integrated Task Team to prioritise the investigation and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice, said Kinana.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects, was asked to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

