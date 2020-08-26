 
 
Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster

Crime 1 hour ago

Police may even have to get Facebook – the company that owns Whatsapp – involved, and even then it would be difficult to find the person who had thousands queuing outside liquor stores in this week’s panic run on liquor stores.

Kaunda Selisho
26 Aug 2020
05:27:51 PM
EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Tracking the prankster who created panic around the possible reinstatement of the liquor ban on Tuesday may be harder than we think.  This is according to Helene Swart, Operations Manager at Intertel Investigations – an investigation company that specialises in the digital arena and can assist on matters of fraud, extortion, theft, harassment and even infidelity.  Both the South African Police Service and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department have confirmed that they will be investigating the matter, following Tuesday’s panic buying of increased amounts of alcohol, prompted by a voice note  on social media claiming that another alcohol ban...

